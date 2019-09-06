Kb Home (KBH) Holder Jump Trading Has Lifted Stake by $452,496 as Share Value Rose; Hca Hldgs (HCA) Share Value Rose While Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Increased Stake

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 1.69M shares traded or 6.09% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 15/05/2018 – KB Home Exceeded 2019 Debt Reduction Target of $250 M by More Than Two-fold; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss/Shr 82c; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Rev $871.6M; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTR-END INVENTORIES INCREASED 5% TO $3.44 BLN, WITH INVESTMENTS IN LAND ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT TOTALING $465.0 MLN FOR QTR; 19/04/2018 – KB Home CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 12/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: KB Home Appoints Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 31/05/2018 – KB Home Opens Madera in Northeast San Antonio; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Hca Hldgs Inc (HCA) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 183 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $521.52 million, up from 3,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Hca Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $124.25. About 1.85M shares traded or 20.04% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy KB Home (NYSE:KBH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How KB Home’s (NYSE:KBH) Shareholders Feel About The 87% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,700 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. 173,813 were reported by Voya Invest Ltd Liability Co. Northern Tru reported 1.59 million shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Incorporated has 0.02% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 2.73 million shares. Foundry Prtnrs Llc has invested 0.66% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). The Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 3.25 million shares. Invesco invested 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Advent Cap Mngmt De reported 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) or 17,300 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 0% or 7,950 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.03% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 2.82 million shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.04% or 743,901 shares. Long Pond Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 566,680 shares.

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 211,300 shares to 38,400 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 225,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,958 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,661 shares. Allstate stated it has 0.08% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Two Sigma Lc holds 0% or 1,701 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 10 shares. Sivik Glob Health Ltd Com reported 60,000 shares. 11,645 were accumulated by Redmond Asset Lc. Proffitt Goodson Inc reported 3,561 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel, a Michigan-based fund reported 164,798 shares. Matarin Management Limited owns 0.34% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 35,549 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has 0.04% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 12 shares. Mackay Shields Lc invested in 0.18% or 197,773 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0.22% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 11,263 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Comm. Cognios Cap Lc has invested 0.83% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14,675 shares to 22,416 shares, valued at $1.28 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Dow Jones Real Estate (IYR) by 1,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,646 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “HCA donates $1 million, launches program with local university – Nashville Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HCA Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.