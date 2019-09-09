Kb Home (KBH) Holder Jump Trading Has Boosted Its Position; Hanesbrands (HBI) Shareholder Jensen Investment Management Lowered Stake as Shares Declined

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) by 41.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 21,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 30,380 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, down from 51,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27B market cap company. The stock increased 6.69% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 8.75M shares traded or 75.10% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 1.13M shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 19/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Turnleaf; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Belluno in Stockton; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6% TO $871.6 MLN; 13/04/2018 – KB HOME ENTERED AMENDED RIGHTS PACT AFTER OK FROM HOLDERS; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on KB Home; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR KB HOME TO POSITIVE FROM

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. HBI’s profit will be $188.93 million for 6.97 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7,299 shares to 778,749 shares, valued at $82.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 194,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hanes Is Riding the Retro Wave and Set to Make A Comeback In 2020 – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tariff reality whacks consumer goods stocks – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Hanesbrands Inc.’s (NYSE:HBI) ROE Of 53% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 853,840 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd reported 0% stake. Jensen Invest Management holds 30,380 shares. 2,556 are held by Optimum Inv. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 90,000 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assocs accumulated 773,788 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.03% or 651,455 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 86,000 shares. Highland Mngmt Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 59,603 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd reported 171,420 shares. Private Advisor Grp invested in 56,598 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 37,819 shares. Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 13,725 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 28,786 were accumulated by Bbt Management Llc. Stevens Mgmt Lp reported 68,539 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $322,950 activity. Hytinen Barry bought $175,600 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) on Wednesday, May 8.

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 225,042 shares to 8,958 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 45,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,791 shares, and cut its stake in Roku Inc.