Kb Home (KBH) Holder Chicago Equity Partners Boosted Position; Montag & Caldwell Continues to Hold Holding in Ross Stores (ROST)

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 9471.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 307,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 311,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.97M, up from 3,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $106.83. About 1.26 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.93 (NOT $3.29) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 33,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,460 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 105,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $26.81. About 1.53 million shares traded or 0.52% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 1.86% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 20/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks on Hickory in Frisco; 08/03/2018 – KB Home to Release 2018 First Quarter Earnings on March 22, 2018; 24/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon in Riverside; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Price Park in Mandarin; 06/04/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Peppertree at Hidden Hills; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Plans to Use Internally Generated Cash; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6% TO $871.6 MLN

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Tucson.com which released: “KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Park Meadows II in Phoenix, Arizona – Arizona Daily Star” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘A Clearer Path To Earnings Growth’: KB Home’s Strong Q2 Triggers Analyst Upgrades – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On KB Home (KBH) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KB Home gains another bull – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How KB Home’s (NYSE:KBH) Shareholders Feel About The 87% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 93,815 shares to 23,475 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 23,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,285 shares, and cut its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Panagora Asset Management owns 916,367 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Blackrock has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) stated it has 97 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) or 113,095 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 50,172 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 100,258 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 22,335 shares stake. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 185,670 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Braun Stacey Associates owns 280,105 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 246,500 shares. Hl Services Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 23,060 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advisors accumulated 14,600 shares. Comerica Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,853 shares to 3,447 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 73,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 806,122 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).