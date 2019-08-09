KB Home (KBH) Forms $26.84 Double Top; CHIYODA COMMON ORDINARY SHARES (CHYCF) SI Decreased By 12.99%

CHIYODA CORP COMMON ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CHYCF) had a decrease of 12.99% in short interest. CHYCF’s SI was 1.91M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 12.99% from 2.20 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 19145 days are for CHIYODA CORP COMMON ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CHYCF)’s short sellers to cover CHYCF’s short positions. It closed at $2.73 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

KB Home (KBH) formed double top with $27.65 target or 3.00% above today’s $26.84 share price. KB Home (KBH) has $2.37B valuation. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $26.84. About 1.57M shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement; 30/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Belluno in Stockton; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 19/04/2018 – KB Home CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME QTRLY NET ORDER VALUE ROSE 8% TO $1.17 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ KB Home, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBH); 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Rating Outlook Reflects Improving Fincl Strength, Operating Performance; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Meadows at Westfield Village in Katy; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Adj EPS 40c

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering and construction company. The company has market cap of $723.19 million. The firm offers designing, consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, installation, operation and maintenance, and management services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the exploration of oil, gas, and other mineral resource, as well as invests in and finances exploration activities.

Another recent and important Chiyoda Corporation (OTCMKTS:CHYCF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Chiyoda Corp. ADR 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold KB Home shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Public Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). has 0.02% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 222,108 shares. Globeflex Lp holds 0.35% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 68,189 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Partnership owns 86,482 shares. 16,541 were reported by Gagnon Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 34,647 shares. New Jersey-based Palisade Capital Limited Liability Corporation Nj has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 12,968 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns has 32,403 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund L P reported 2.82 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 4,782 shares. Fil reported 13 shares. 332,379 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Company. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 765,810 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd has 139,460 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Analysts await KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 24.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.87 per share. KBH’s profit will be $58.23M for 10.17 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by KB Home for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.