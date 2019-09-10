KB Home (KBH) EPS Estimated At $0.65; Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Trimmed Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake By $16.08 Million

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 65.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock rose 30.11%. The Monarch Alternative Capital Lp holds 1.05M shares with $9.13M value, down from 3.06M last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $7.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 6.93 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018

Analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report $0.65 EPS on September, 24.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 25.29% from last quarter’s $0.87 EPS. KBH’s profit would be $55.65 million giving it 11.20 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, KB Home’s analysts see 27.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 1.25M shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB HOME 1Q REV. $872M, EST. $873.5M; 01/05/2018 – KB Home to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Meadows at Westfield Village in Katy; 31/05/2018 – KB Home Opens Madera in Northeast San Antonio; 06/04/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Peppertree at Hidden Hills; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6% TO $871.6 MLN; 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Among 7 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. KB Home has $3700 highest and $20 lowest target. $29.14’s average target is 0.07% above currents $29.12 stock price. KB Home had 14 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, June 27 by Buckingham Research. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, June 27. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, March 27. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 10. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 27 by Credit Suisse.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. It manufactures and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. It has a 11.54 P/E ratio. The firm also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold KB Home shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 30,200 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 50,629 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp holds 86,482 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Secor Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Point72 Asset Mngmt L P invested in 0.03% or 253,509 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 105,417 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 191,563 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 200,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 1.18M shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 673,424 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 131,583 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How KB Home’s (NYSE:KBH) Shareholders Feel About The 87% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy KB Home (NYSE:KBH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Communications has 2.77% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 441,800 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc holds 44,742 shares. Victory Mngmt holds 0.02% or 896,553 shares in its portfolio. Shapiro Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 26.65 million shares. River Road Asset Limited Company invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 13D Mgmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1.72 million shares. Serengeti Asset Management L P, New York-based fund reported 300,000 shares. Css Ltd Liability Corporation Il holds 1.50M shares. Moreover, Element Capital Management Limited has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Walleye Trading Ltd holds 0.03% or 447,976 shares. Silver Point Cap Lp invested in 19.84% or 16.23M shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 15,722 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 68,991 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caesars has $13 highest and $9.5000 lowest target. $11.95’s average target is 3.46% above currents $11.55 stock price. Caesars had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 1. Credit Suisse initiated Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. Nomura downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. SunTrust downgraded the shares of CZR in report on Tuesday, June 25 to “Hold” rating.