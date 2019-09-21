KB Home (KBH) and Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) Comparison side by side

As Residential Construction businesses, KB Home (NYSE:KBH) and Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KB Home 26 0.63 N/A 2.67 9.83 Lennar Corporation 50 0.79 N/A 5.84 8.14

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Lennar Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than KB Home. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. KB Home’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Lennar Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KB Home 0.00% 12.4% 5.2% Lennar Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 6.6%

Volatility & Risk

KB Home is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.37. Lennar Corporation’s 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.13 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for KB Home and Lennar Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KB Home 1 1 5 2.71 Lennar Corporation 0 4 3 2.43

The downside potential is -7.40% for KB Home with consensus target price of $29.14. On the other hand, Lennar Corporation’s potential upside is 3.05% and its consensus target price is $55.75. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Lennar Corporation is looking more favorable than KB Home.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.5% of KB Home shares are held by institutional investors while 98.8% of Lennar Corporation are owned by institutional investors. KB Home’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Lennar Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KB Home -0.61% 1.23% 2.5% 28.02% 12.36% 37.54% Lennar Corporation 1.71% -1.06% -8.61% 2.52% -8.31% 21.51%

For the past year KB Home’s stock price has bigger growth than Lennar Corporation.

Summary

Lennar Corporation beats KB Home on 8 of the 11 factors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers. It has operations in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Texas, Florida, and North Carolina, The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding activities in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding activities primarily include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes to first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land. The company also offers real estate related financial services, including mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as personal lines, property, and casualty insurance products. In addition, it is involved in raising, investing, and managing third party capital; and originating and selling into securitizations commercial mortgage loans, as well as investing in real estate related mortgage loans, properties, and related securities. Further, the company sponsors, invests, and manages private equity vehicles, and provides asset management and other services to the vehicles and other third parties. Additionally, the company develops multifamily rental properties. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.