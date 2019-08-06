KB Home (KBH) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is a company in the Residential Construction industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

KB Home has 95.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 68.65% institutional ownership for its peers. 2.3% of KB Home shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.50% of all Residential Construction companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has KB Home and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KB Home 0.00% 12.40% 5.20% Industry Average 6.06% 17.26% 7.90%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting KB Home and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio KB Home N/A 25 9.83 Industry Average 329.46M 5.43B 10.61

KB Home has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio KB Home is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for KB Home and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KB Home 1 1 3 2.60 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 2.50 2.52

KB Home presently has an average target price of $26.4, suggesting a potential upside of 3.61%. The potential upside of the competitors is 75.33%. KB Home’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of KB Home and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KB Home -0.61% 1.23% 2.5% 28.02% 12.36% 37.54% Industry Average 5.53% 9.15% 11.79% 22.84% 21.69% 36.73%

For the past year KB Home has stronger performance than KB Home’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.37 shows that KB Home is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, KB Home’s competitors’ beta is 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

KB Home does not pay a dividend.

Summary

KB Home’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors KB Home.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers. It has operations in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Texas, Florida, and North Carolina, The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.