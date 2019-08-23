KB Home (KBH) Analyzed By Seaport Global with $37.0000 Target; Logan Capital Management Raised Its Flex LTD Ord (FLEX) Holding

Analysts at Seaport Global began coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a analysts note revealed to clients and investors on Friday, 23 August. The broker set a “Buy” rating on the $2.51 billion market cap company.

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased Schwab Charles Family Value Ad (SWVXX) stake by 1.11M shares to 2.12M valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) stake by 6,817 shares and now owns 6,763 shares. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Flex has $1200 highest and $1100 lowest target. $11.50’s average target is 12.09% above currents $10.26 stock price. Flex had 4 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Thursday, June 6. JP Morgan upgraded Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) on Wednesday, May 29 to “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc reported 980,363 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,379 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 172,400 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 7,356 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 966,005 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 9,062 shares. Cna Financial reported 1.05% stake. Schneider Capital Mngmt accumulated 46,141 shares. 1.83M were accumulated by Frontier Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Moreover, Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). 16,527 are owned by Parametrica Mgmt Limited. Stifel Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Archford Strategies reported 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Analysts await KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 24.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.87 per share. KBH’s profit will be $58.23M for 10.78 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by KB Home for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion. It manufactures and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. It has a 11.28 P/E ratio. The firm also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

Among 6 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. KB Home has $3500 highest and $20 lowest target. $27.83’s average target is -2.25% below currents $28.47 stock price. KB Home had 16 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 27. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 13 to “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Buckingham Research. JP Morgan upgraded KB Home (NYSE:KBH) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Neutral” rating. Buckingham Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 27 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, June 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.