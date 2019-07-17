KB Home Common Stock (KBH) Upgraded By Evercore ISI Group from In-Line; Shorts at Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Raised By 15.02%

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) had an increase of 15.02% in short interest. ROIC’s SI was 6.00M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.02% from 5.21M shares previously. With 628,900 avg volume, 10 days are for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)’s short sellers to cover ROIC’s short positions. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.94. About 852,294 shares traded or 1.67% up from the average. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has risen 2.40% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES MEETING 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROIC); 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.16 TO $1.20; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.09; 14/05/2018 – Ci Investments Inc. Exits Position in Retail Opportunity; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q Rev $74.4M; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – ON TRACK TO MEET PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE OF ACHIEVING FFO BETWEEN $1.16 AND $1.20 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY 1Q FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q FFO 30c/Shr

Evercore ISI Group has upgraded KB Home Common Stock (NYSE:KBH) stock to Outperform in analysts note released on Wednesday morning. KBH’s old rating was In-Line.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., a real estate investment trust , engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of necessity community and neighborhood shopping centers in the eastern and western regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. As of December 31, 2011, its portfolio consisted of 30 owned retail properties totaling approximately 3.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. It has a 45.3 P/E ratio. The firm has elected to be taxed as a REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Among 2 analysts covering Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Retail Opportunity Investments had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19.

Among 5 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. KB Home has $3000 highest and $20 lowest target. $26.40’s average target is -1.27% below currents $26.74 stock price. KB Home had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, March 27 with “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of KBH in report on Thursday, June 27 to “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, June 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research to “Buy”. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of KBH in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold KB Home shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Icon Advisers Company holds 25,500 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Bowling Port Ltd Com has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 127,075 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt holds 9,247 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Communication Na invested in 184 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation accumulated 64,438 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 400 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 131,583 shares. Investec Asset Limited invested 0.09% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Utd Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company reported 7,950 shares. Element Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 20,045 shares in its portfolio.

The stock increased 1.60% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $26.74. About 999,726 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 1.86% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Trevato in Sacramento; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME REPORTS 1Q ADJ. EPS 40C, EST. 29C; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss $71.3M; 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR KB HOME TO POSITIVE FROM; 30/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Belluno in Stockton; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster