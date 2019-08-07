Kb Financial Group (KB) Stake Raised by Trinity Street Asset Management Llp; Weiss Asset Management LP Has Upped Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Position by $1.72 Million

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.26. About 628,123 shares traded or 58.34% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.12. About 188,889 shares traded or 42.95% up from the average. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam

More notable recent KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy KB Home (NYSE:KBH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Park Meadows II in Phoenix, Arizona – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Housing Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How KB Home’s (NYSE:KBH) Shareholders Feel About The 87% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01 billion and $495.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13,105 shares to 406,735 shares, valued at $25.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 5,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,440 shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L also bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 23.50 million shares to 2.99 million shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Merger Corp by 864,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,499 shares, and cut its stake in Opes Acquisition Corp.