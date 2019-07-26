Kb Financial Group (KB) Stake Maintained by Trinity Street Asset Management Llp; Cove Street Capital Cut Holding in Avid Technology (AVID) by $6.07 Million

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28M, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 29,043 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 29.24% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Avid Technology Inc (AVID) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 867,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.61M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.81 million, down from 6.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Avid Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $426.70M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 148,670 shares traded. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 54.96% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.53% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 31/05/2018 – Avid Technology Names Ken Gayron Chief Fincl Officer; 29/03/2018 – Quincy Media Deploys Avid’s Story-centric TV News Workflow Across 14 U.S. Markets; 07/04/2018 – Avid l On Demand SaaS Platform Unveiled to Deliver Media Workflows in the Cloud; 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology Sees 1Q Rev $95M-$105M; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Next Generation Maestro | PowerWall Display Solution for Affordable Studio Production; 31/05/2018 – Avid Strengthens Leadership Team to Accelerate Business Performance; 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology Sees 2018 Rev $404M-$434M; 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT OF TERM LOAN FACILITY FROM $105 MLN TO $127.5 MLN; 10/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC AVID.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.22; 23/05/2018 – Avid Enters Multiyear Agreement with Seneca College to Upgrade Media Creation and Production Teaching Facilities across Eight C

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5,722 shares to 140,800 shares, valued at $8.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Monarch Cement Company (MCEM) by 8,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,282 shares, and has risen its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS).

Analysts await Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 91.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Avid Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -112.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold AVID shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 1.39% less from 23.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company holds 4,496 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 36,815 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 42,053 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Tower Ltd (Trc) invested in 0% or 355 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,868 shares. 154,800 were accumulated by Bridgeway Mngmt Inc. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 71,137 shares. Art Advisors Lc reported 0.01% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Alphamark Ltd Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,090 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). 43,474 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. 10,294 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Northern Trust holds 0% or 320,874 shares in its portfolio.

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01B and $495.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 15,134 shares to 470,980 shares, valued at $32.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 17,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 544,841 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).