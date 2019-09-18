Kb Financial Group (KB) Stake Maintained by Jbf Capital Inc; 1832 Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Biogen (BIIB) Position

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 23,200 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $916,000, up from 11,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 134,761 shares traded or 0.48% up from the average. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 16566.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 4,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 4,500 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 27 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $235.17. About 1.15 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $30.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds by 9,400 shares to 418,374 shares, valued at $22.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 62,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,681 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Management Gru Lp holds 232,312 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Nomura invested 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0.75% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% or 10,659 shares in its portfolio. Lau Associate Lc holds 5,108 shares. 6,355 are owned by Psagot Inv House Limited. Howe And Rusling invested in 68 shares or 0% of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 3,121 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 36,877 shares stake. Seizert Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 187,311 shares. Capital Invest Limited Com stated it has 4,532 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 13,562 are owned by Cim Limited Liability Corporation. Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Bowling Portfolio Management Limited Liability Com reported 23,732 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $550.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Echostar Corporation Cmn (NASDAQ:SATS) by 16,300 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.