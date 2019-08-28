Kb Financial Group (KB) Shareholder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Raised Stake by $510,526 as Valuation Declined; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Share Price Rose, Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Cut Position

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $118.3. About 216,470 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 4,192 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01 billion and $495.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 93,716 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $52.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 27,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,626 shares, and cut its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL).

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 34,208 shares to 71,351 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.09% or 182,871 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 1.41% or 15,499 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 5,934 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research holds 0.01% or 15,239 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.13% or 3.22 million shares. Ballentine Prtn owns 1,597 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc reported 844,558 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.16% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 14,125 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Limited holds 0% or 125 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Financial Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited has 0.38% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). British Columbia Inv Mngmt invested in 75,719 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The holds 899,010 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.18% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).