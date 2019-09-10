Kb Financial Group (KB) Shareholder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Raised Position; Holder Charter Trust Company Lifted Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 10,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 108,773 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, up from 97,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 21.18 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28M, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $34.32. About 89,299 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 2,311 shares to 100,486 shares, valued at $19.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr (XLE) by 6,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,730 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (XLF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01 billion and $495.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 7,420 shares to 300,244 shares, valued at $39.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 17,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 544,841 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

