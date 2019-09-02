Kb Financial Group (KB) Shareholder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Raised Holding by $510,526 as Market Valuation Declined; Capital One Finl (Call) (COF) Share Value Declined While Argentiere Capital Ag Raised Its Position

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 1.88M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer; 24/04/2018 – Correction to Capital One Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Capital One $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.61; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28M, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $32.51. About 240,352 shares traded or 80.09% up from the average. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

