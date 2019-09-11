Kb Financial Group (KB) Shareholder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Its Position by $510,526; Wade G W & Decreased Travelers Companies (TRV) Holding by $1.32 Million; Valuation Rose

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28M, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.51B market cap company. The stock increased 3.93% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.67. About 196,621 shares traded or 46.06% up from the average. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 35.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 9,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 17,092 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 26,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $146.57. About 1.60 million shares traded or 32.90% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 09/04/2018 – StaffDNA Announces New Online Platform for Healthcare Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Rev $7.29B; 07/05/2018 – Travelers Names Abbe Goldstein Head of Investor Relations; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC – AT QUARTER-END, BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $85.03 & ADJ BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $84.54; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hurricane Setbacks; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc; 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; 19/03/2018 – Alipay and FreedomPay Partner to Provide Seamless Payment Experiences for Chinese Travelers Visiting North America; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF…; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY CATASTROPHE LOSSES, NET OF REINSURANCEWERE $354 MLN VS $347 MLN

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01B and $495.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 27,810 shares to 425,626 shares, valued at $77.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 17,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 544,841 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 20,831 shares to 246,669 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 115,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 592,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).