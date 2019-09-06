Kb Financial Group (KB) Shareholder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Holding; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) Lifted by $936,174 as Valuation Rose

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.13. About 94,044 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 12,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 159,733 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88 million, up from 147,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $95.56. About 5.34M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is reportedly close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 17/04/2018 – Britain’s Costa promises to recycle half a billion coffee cups by 2020; 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 02/05/2018 – Joint Statement from Starbucks ceo, Kevin Johnson, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Agreement Excludes Ready-to-Drink Products, Sales within Starbucks Coffee Shops; 02/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at Starbucks reach settlement with city for symbolic $1 each and promise from; 02/05/2018 – DealReportr[Reg]: Starbucks may need caffeine boost from activist; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Israel exposes limits of US intel, Starbucks caves to extremists, and other comments

More notable recent KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01 billion and $495.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 40,401 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $23.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 5,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,440 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,973 shares to 129,219 shares, valued at $13.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Commun (NYSE:VZ) by 31,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,911 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).