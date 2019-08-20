Kb Financial Group (KB) Share Value Declined While Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Stake; As Transocean LTD (RIG) Shares Declined, Holder American Assets Investment Management Lowered Its Stake

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $32.32. About 148,499 shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.59. About 19.86 million shares traded or 2.98% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500.

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54 billion and $616.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 25,000 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $49.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American International Gru has invested 0.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 3.89M shares. Greatmark Investment Prtn holds 15,900 shares. New York-based Two Sigma Secs Llc has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Hap Trading has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 61,155 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc holds 61,377 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 102,800 shares stake. 309 are held by Shelton Cap. Gam Holdg Ag owns 50,275 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 7.49 million shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 601,696 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 671,756 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Ltd holds 2.94 million shares.