Kb Financial Group (KB) Holding Has Lifted by Trinity Street Asset Management Llp; Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Lifted Its Position in Telus (TU) by $19.58 Million as Share Price Declined

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Telus (TU) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 399,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.50M, up from 783,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Telus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.88. About 290,390 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $32.68. About 139,737 shares traded or 2.67% up from the average. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) by 372,800 shares to 268,700 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins (NYSE:CMI) by 47,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV).

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01B and $495.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 27,810 shares to 425,626 shares, valued at $77.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 93,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).