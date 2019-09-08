Kb Financial Group (KB) Holder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Upped Its Position; Summit Hotel Pptys (INN) Share Value Declined While Brinker Capital Has Increased Its Stake

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28M, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 104,042 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc (INN) by 36.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 41,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.55% . The institutional investor held 158,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 116,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 829,117 shares traded or 28.97% up from the average. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 19.55% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01 billion and $495.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 15,134 shares to 470,980 shares, valued at $32.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,211 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How KB Home’s (NYSE:KBH) Shareholders Feel About The 87% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “KB Home Stock Wins 4 Upgrades in 2 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 6,992 shares to 13,857 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,793 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).