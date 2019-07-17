Kb Financial Group (KB) Holder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Upped Its Holding; Engaged Capital Increased Its Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Position by $117.30 Million

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28M, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.64. About 123,437 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 29.24% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 5.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 16.86M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389.83 million, up from 11.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.93. About 705,313 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01 billion and $495.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 17,596 shares to 748,887 shares, valued at $45.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 27,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,626 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought 2.00M shares worth $47.34M.