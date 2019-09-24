Kb Financial Group (KB) Holder Jbf Capital Has Lifted Its Position by $452,400 as Share Value Declined; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Cut Position in Oxford Inds Com (OXM) by $327,300

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 23,200 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $916,000, up from 11,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.53. About 137,397 shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Oxford Inds Inc Com (OXM) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 4,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The hedge fund held 529,435 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.13M, down from 533,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Oxford Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $70.37. About 133,421 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 19.91% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Oxford Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXM); 28/03/2018 – OXFORD BOARD AUTHORIZES 26% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 04/05/2018 – Oxford Industries Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees 1Q EPS $1.11-EPS $1.21; 28/03/2018 – Tommy Bahama Owner Oxford Industries Sees Sales, Profit Growth; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES 26% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.40-Adj EPS $4.60; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N FY SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $550.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Ireland Etf (EIRL) by 8,200 shares to 19,411 shares, valued at $808,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 211,803 shares to 376,886 shares, valued at $10.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Casella Waste Sys Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CWST) by 353,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL).