Kb Financial Group (KB) Holder Jbf Capital Has Increased Holding; As Eog Res (Call) (EOG) Stock Price Declined, Holder Twin Tree Management LP Lifted Its Stake

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 23,200 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $916,000, up from 11,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $36.65. About 165,618 shares traded or 22.44% up from the average. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (Call) (EOG) by 1225.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 234,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 253,200 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.59 million, up from 19,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 2.79 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $550.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci United Kingdom by 12,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

