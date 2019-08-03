Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

We will be comparing the differences between Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 14.66 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Trevena Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Volatility and Risk

Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a 1.53 beta, while its volatility is 53.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Trevena Inc.’s 139.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Trevena Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Trevena Inc.’s potential upside is 284.66% and its consensus price target is $3.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Trevena Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.3% and 32.2%. About 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Trevena Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has weaker performance than Trevena Inc.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 5 of the 7 factors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.