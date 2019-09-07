Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

As Biotechnology companies, Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.20 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Risk & Volatility

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s current beta is 1.53 and it happens to be 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.92 which is 192.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $11, while its potential upside is 3.58%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares and 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders are 28.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has stronger performance than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.