Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

This is a contrast between Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 147.34 N/A -3.81 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.9 beta. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s 24.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Revance Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the average price target of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is $41.75, which is potential 226.94% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.5% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 87.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders are 28.8%. Comparatively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57% Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend while Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.