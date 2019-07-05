Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 24 18.39 N/A -1.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Quanterix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -40.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Quanterix Corporation is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Kazia Therapeutics Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Quanterix Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Quanterix Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 3.5% and 70.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares. Comparatively, Quanterix Corporation has 12.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57% Quanterix Corporation -4.9% -0.9% -0.77% 30.79% 15.25% 19.72%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has stronger performance than Quanterix Corporation

Summary

Kazia Therapeutics Limited beats Quanterix Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.