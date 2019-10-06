Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 3.84M -1.72 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 20.27M -0.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 134,139,099.45% -56.3% -39.2% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 3,225,139,220.37% -216.9% -98.6%

Risk & Volatility

Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.53. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 2.05 beta and it is 105.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Kazia Therapeutics Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 2.5% respectively. 28.8% are Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kazia Therapeutics Limited beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.