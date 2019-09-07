Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

As Biotechnology companies, Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

3.6 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited. Its rival Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% are Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend while Neon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited beats Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.