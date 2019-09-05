Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 12.02 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kazia Therapeutics Limited and MacroGenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.53 beta indicates that Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 53.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, MacroGenics Inc. has a 2.3 beta which is 130.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, MacroGenics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. MacroGenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Limited and MacroGenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, MacroGenics Inc.’s potential upside is 92.86% and its average price target is $27.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares and 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are MacroGenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has stronger performance than MacroGenics Inc.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.