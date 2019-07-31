Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Genprex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.8 while its Quick Ratio is 22.8. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.5% and 14.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.3% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57% Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has weaker performance than Genprex Inc.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.