Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Since Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Volatility and Risk

Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.53 beta. In other hand, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.71 which is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.3% and 50.1%. 28.8% are Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 13.99% stronger performance while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.