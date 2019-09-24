Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Both Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 62.92 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kazia Therapeutics Limited and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% are Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 6 of the 7 factors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.