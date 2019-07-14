Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 373.74 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kazia Therapeutics Limited and CorMedix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kazia Therapeutics Limited and CorMedix Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253%

Risk and Volatility

Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.9. CorMedix Inc.’s 173.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, CorMedix Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Kazia Therapeutics Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CorMedix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kazia Therapeutics Limited and CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.5% and 13.8% respectively. 28.8% are Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57% CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.