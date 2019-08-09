Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.11 N/A -0.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Kazia Therapeutics Limited and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Risk and Volatility

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s current beta is 1.53 and it happens to be 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ChemoCentryx Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Kazia Therapeutics Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kazia Therapeutics Limited and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s consensus target price is $22.25, while its potential upside is 212.94%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kazia Therapeutics Limited and ChemoCentryx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.3% and 59.6%. Insiders owned roughly 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend while ChemoCentryx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ChemoCentryx Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.