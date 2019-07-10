Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 73.33 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Celsion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2%

Risk & Volatility

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s current beta is 1.9 and it happens to be 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Celsion Corporation’s 2.18 beta is the reason why it is 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Celsion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Celsion Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Celsion Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.5% and 9.8%. About 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57% Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Celsion Corporation.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 5 of the 7 factors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.