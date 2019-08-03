Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

As Biotechnology businesses, Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1166.45 N/A -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.53 beta indicates that Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 53.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a 2.67 beta which is 167.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.4. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $26.5, while its potential upside is 96.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares and 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. Competitively, 37.14% are Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 13.99% stronger performance while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.