Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.51 N/A -4.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Risk and Volatility

Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.53. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s 257.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 3.57 beta.

Liquidity

Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is $19, which is potential 796.23% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares and 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has 0.36% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 13.99% stronger performance while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.