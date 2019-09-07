Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

We will be comparing the differences between Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Biofrontera AG.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Biofrontera AG.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Biofrontera AG are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 2.04% respectively. Insiders held roughly 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares. Competitively, 0.04% are Biofrontera AG’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Biofrontera AG.

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats on 5 of the 6 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.