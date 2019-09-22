Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.04 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kazia Therapeutics Limited and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Volatility and Risk

Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a beta of 1.53 and its 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Kazia Therapeutics Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kazia Therapeutics Limited and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.3% and 60.9%. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders are 28.8%. Competitively, 3.3% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.