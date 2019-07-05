Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Both Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00

Demonstrates Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Risk & Volatility

Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a 1.9 beta, while its volatility is 90.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 2.19 beta and it is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 and its Quick Ratio is 10. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 234.01% and its average price target is $66.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.5% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares and 0% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. Competitively, 2% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kazia Therapeutics Limited beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.