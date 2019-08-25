Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Risk and Volatility

Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a 1.53 beta, while its volatility is 53.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.49 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively the average price target of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is $19.2, which is potential 117.19% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 13.99% stronger performance while Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.27% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.