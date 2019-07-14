Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

Since Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 73.31 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kazia Therapeutics Limited and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Kazia Therapeutics Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.5% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares and 23.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. 28.8% are Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 43.8% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.