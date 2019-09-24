Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 59.10 N/A -2.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Risk & Volatility

Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a 1.53 beta, while its volatility is 53.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.3 and its Quick Ratio is 19.3. Acceleron Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Acceleron Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 24.49% and its average target price is $52.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares and 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited was more bullish than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.