Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

We will be contrasting the differences between Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 5.92 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kazia Therapeutics Limited and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Volatility & Risk

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s 1.53 beta indicates that its volatility is 53.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, 22nd Century Group Inc. has beta of 1.68 which is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor 22nd Century Group Inc. are 9.3 and 8.7 respectively. 22nd Century Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares and 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders are 28.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend while 22nd Century Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.