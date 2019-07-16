Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) Forms $2.89 Double Bottom; KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) formed double bottom with $2.77 target or 4.00% below today’s $2.89 share price. Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) has $17.81M valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 927 shares traded. Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) has declined 42.85% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.28% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. KKR & Co had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. See KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $27.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $33.5 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Initiate

KKR & Co. L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in fintech sector. The company has market cap of $22.36 billion. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments. It has a 8.76 P/E ratio. The firm considers investments in all industries with a focus on software, security, semiconductors, consumer electronics, internet of things , internet, information services, information technology infrastructure, network and cyber security architecture, engineering and operations, content, technology and hardware, energy and infrastructure, real estate, services industry with a focus on business services, intelligence, industry-leading franchises and companies in natural resource, containers and packaging, agriculture, airports, ports, forestry, electric utilities, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, household durables, digital media, insurance, brokerage houses, non-durable goods distribution, supermarket retailing, grocery stores, food, beverage, and tobacco, hospitals, entertainment venues and production companies, publishing, printing services, capital goods, financial services, specialized finance, pipelines, and renewable energy.

More notable recent KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KKR For Nielsen Report ‘Is A False Rumor’ – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Renewable Energy Stock Adds Some Power to Its Dividend Growth Engine – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “KKR & Co. Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Renewable and KKR to Partner for a New Growth Stage in X-Elio – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold KKR & Co. Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 3.17 million shares or 9.71% less from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Walter & Keenan Finance Consulting Co Mi Adv has 0.34% invested in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) for 32,500 shares. Davis Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 2.50 million shares or 5.02% of its portfolio. Walnut Private Equity Prtn Llc invested in 7.01% or 400,000 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,825 shares. Essex Financial Serv accumulated 0.15% or 21,345 shares. Covey Cap Advisors Llc has 212,815 shares for 6.73% of their portfolio.