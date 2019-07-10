Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) Forms $2.66 Double Bottom; Actuant (ATU)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Actuant Corp (ATU) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 67 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 61 sold and decreased their holdings in Actuant Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 62.39 million shares, down from 63.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Actuant Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 50 Increased: 52 New Position: 15.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) formed double bottom with $2.53 target or 5.00% below today’s $2.66 share price. Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) has $13.04M valuation. It closed at $2.66 lastly. It is down 42.85% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.28% the S&P500.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation for 3.26 million shares. Southeastern Asset Management Inc Tn owns 5.90 million shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Southernsun Asset Management Llc has 1.99% invested in the company for 1.14 million shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 1.9% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 789,472 shares.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $231,901 activity.

More notable recent Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Actuant To Sell Engineered Components & Systems For $214.5M – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Actuant Takes Next Steps in Transformation into a Leading Global Industrial Tools and Services Company – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Actuant (ATU) Deserves a Higher Multiple On Remaining EPS, PT to $24 at RBC Capital – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Actuant Q3 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Actuant Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.