Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) Forms $2.60 Double Bottom; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV)

Among 6 analysts covering AVEVA Group PLC (LON:AVV), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AVEVA Group PLC had 11 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. HSBC maintained the stock with “Reduce” rating in Monday, June 3 report. The stock of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 8 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. On Tuesday, April 23 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Reduce” rating on Friday, April 26 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, June 5. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. See AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 3370.00 New Target: GBX 4100.00 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 3365.00 New Target: GBX 3550.00 Unchanged

03/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 2685.00 New Target: GBX 2920.00 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 3700.00 Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 3000.00 New Target: GBX 3900.00 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 2500.00 New Target: GBX 2685.00 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2550.00 New Target: GBX 3365.00 Unchanged

16/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 3000.00 New Target: GBX 3400.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2740.00 New Target: GBX 3370.00 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2950.00 New Target: GBX 3200.00 Maintain

The stock increased 0.59% or GBX 24 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 4068. About 48,173 shares traded. AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

AVEVA Group plc develops and markets engineering, design, and information management software in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company has market cap of 6.56 billion GBP. It also provides product support and training services. It has a 194.64 P/E ratio. The firm sells software products directly to end users, as well as indirectly through resellers.