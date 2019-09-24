Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Comparison side by side

Both Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 60 35.10 N/A -6.34 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.53 beta means Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s volatility is 53.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s potential upside is 79.91% and its average target price is $77.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares and 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders are 28.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.