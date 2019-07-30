Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Comparing side by side

Both Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 5 55.15 N/A 0.10 54.08

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kazia Therapeutics Limited and PLx Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -151.1% -45.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.9 shows that Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500. PLx Pharma Inc.’s 5.27 beta is the reason why it is 427.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, PLx Pharma Inc. has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PLx Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.5% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares and 24.3% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.9% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57% PLx Pharma Inc. 5.09% 5.29% 5.09% 50.54% 25.28% 264.05%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited was less bullish than PLx Pharma Inc.

Summary

PLx Pharma Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.